Show cause notice issued to students of Ravenshaw University

CUTTACK: Ravenshaw University authorities on Thursday lodged two FIRs at Malgodown police station in connection with campus violence over cancellation of students’ union polls.

The authorities have also issued show cause notices to more than 100 students for their alleged involvement in instances of violence. While one FIR has been lodged against a boy and a girl student of the university for leading a group of protestors and instigating others to resort to violence, the other has been registered against nine girl students for breaking open the locks of Bhargavi hostel. The Ravenshaw authorities have also approached the police to identify and prosecute four outsiders for helping the students break the hostel locks.

Acting on the FIR, Malgodown police has registered a case against Ashok Tandi, a sixth year Political Science student and Arati Mehar, a fifth-year Political Science student and others under Section 342/427/34 of IPC. Besides, more than 150 inmates of five hostels - Parija, Mahanadi, Daya, Devi and Bhargavi - have been issued showcause notices.

“The students have been asked to explain as to how and why they had gone out of their respective hostels at midnight to participate in the agitation without the permission of the hostel warden,” said Ravenshaw University Vice-Chancellor Ishan Kumar Patro.

He said the students have been asked to explain why action should not be initiated against them by 8 pm on Friday. No leniency will be shown to students who participated in violence on the campus and demonstrated in front of the VC office confining him and other staff from 5 pm on Monday to 5 pm on Tuesday, he added.