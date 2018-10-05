Home States Odisha

Show cause notice issued to students of Ravenshaw University

Ravenshaw University authorities on Thursday lodged two FIRs at Malgodown police station in connection with campus violence over cancellation of students’ union polls.  

Published: 05th October 2018 06:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th October 2018 06:33 AM   |  A+A-

Ravenshaw University

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Ravenshaw University authorities on Thursday lodged two FIRs at Malgodown police station in connection with campus violence over cancellation of students’ union polls. 

The authorities have also issued show cause notices to more than 100 students for their alleged involvement in instances of violence. While one FIR has been lodged against a boy and a girl student of the university for leading a group of protestors and instigating others to resort to violence, the other has been registered against nine girl students for breaking open the locks of Bhargavi hostel. The Ravenshaw authorities have also approached the police to identify and prosecute four outsiders for helping the students break the hostel locks.

Acting on the FIR, Malgodown police has registered a case against Ashok Tandi, a sixth year Political Science student and Arati Mehar, a fifth-year Political Science student and others under Section 342/427/34 of IPC. Besides, more than 150 inmates of five hostels - Parija, Mahanadi, Daya, Devi and Bhargavi - have been issued showcause notices.

“The students have been asked to explain as to how and why they had gone out of their respective hostels at midnight to participate in the agitation without the permission of the hostel warden,” said Ravenshaw University Vice-Chancellor Ishan Kumar Patro.

He said the students have been asked to explain why action should not be initiated against them by 8 pm on Friday. No leniency will be shown to students who participated in violence on the campus and demonstrated in front of the VC office confining him and other staff from 5 pm on Monday to 5 pm on Tuesday, he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Ravenshaw University Notice to students

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Protesters march to Times Square in New York, Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018. Hundreds of people rallied in front of Trump Tower then walked to Times Square to protest Supreme Court nomineeBrett Kavanaugh. | AP
Anti-Kavanaugh protesters arrested in Washington D.C
US President Donald Trump (Photo | AP)
Trump signs new counterterrorism strategy
Gallery
Massive fire broke out in the dispensary of the state-run Medical College and Hospital following which around 250 patients were evacuated to safety. No casualties have been reported so far. (Photo| AP)
Fire breaks out at Calcutta Medical College Hospital, 250 patients evacuated
Bharatiya Kisan Union president Naresh Tikait on Tuesday said farmers will not accept government assurances to fulfil their demands and will go ahead with the protest. In image: Police use water cannons to disperse farmers protesting at Delhi-UP border during 'Kisan Kranti Padyatra' in New Delhi Tuesday Oct 2 2018. | PTI
Farmers march towards Delhi, demands range from farm loan waiver to cut in fuel prices