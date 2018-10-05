Home States Odisha

Tigress Sundari back at Satkosia Reserve

Much to the relief of Forest department, tigress Sundari has returned to the core of Satkosia Tiger Reserve after staying in Athamallick forest for more than 15 days. 

Published: 05th October 2018

By Express News Service

ANGUL: Much to the relief of Forest department, tigress Sundari has returned to the core of Satkosia Tiger Reserve after staying in Athamallick forest for more than 15 days.  Sundari is yet to mark her territory or attain stability, sources said.

Sundari, which returned from Hatidhara forest in bordering Athamallick, is now near Tuluka village. She is also very near to male tiger Kanha, which was released into forest earlier. They have not met yet. An old residential tigress is also in that area, said forest office sources.

“It is great relief that Sundari has returned to core area of the tiger reserve on her own without any initiative from our side. We tried to bring her back to Satkosia but she came on her own. She is yet to mark her own territory and stabilise like Kanha,” said Additional Chief Conservator of Forest Sudarshan Panda of Angul circle.

He said eight forest teams along with scientists from wildlife institute are constantly monitoring her behaviour and movements. She is not entering any village and is wandering in forest near the village, Panda added.The ACCF said once the two tigers stabilise in STR, the next move will be to bring four more tigers from Madhya Pradesh.

At Athamallick, locals alleged that Sundari killed a woman and preyed on a cow and calf leading to protests from residents. They had also demanded that the forest officials should shift the tigress from the area and attempts were made to capture her in a cage without use of tranquilliser. But, that too was not fruitful as the tigress went up the hilltop at Hatidhara.

