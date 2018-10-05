Home States Odisha

Woman held for husband’s murder

Police on Thursday cracked the mystery behind the murder of goldsmith Mantu Patra with the arrest of his wife Aruna.

By Express News Service

DHENKANAL: Police on Thursday cracked the mystery behind the murder of goldsmith Mantu Patra with the arrest of his wife Aruna. However, police are yet to arrest the main accused, who happens to be Aruna’s lover. She was produced in court which rejected her bail plea and sent her to jail on Thursday.
Talking to mediapersons, Additional SP Harekrushna Pradhan disclosed that Aruna was arrested basing on evidence and chemical test in Bhubaneswar.

Pradhan said on September 3, Aruna and her husband had a bitter quarrel over her relationship with another man and her absence from home for several days. While serving lunch to Mantu, Aruna mixed sedatives in the food following which he fell unconscious. Meanwhile, her lover (name not disclosed by police) brutally attacked Mantu killing him on the spot in his house at Mina Bazaar.

The miscreant fled the spot immediately. During interrogation after receiving the chemical test report, Aruna had admitted that she had mixed sedatives in food and hatched the plan to kill her husband along with her lover. Aruna and Mantu have two sons. Her lover will be arrested soon, police said.
Town police station IIC Abhinav Dalua and SP Santosh Kumar Nayak are looking into the case.

