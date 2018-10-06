Home States Odisha

3-day space programme at MEMS from today

This is for the first time that the Centre of ISRO is conducting such activities in the State to motivate and educate the young minds regarding India’s space programme.

Published: 06th October 2018 06:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th October 2018 06:49 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BALASORE: The Satish Dhawan Space Centre is organising a three-day awareness programme as part of World Space Week (WSW) celebration at Modern Engineering and Management Studies (MEMS) here from Saturday.

The WSW is organised across the globe to commemorate two milestones in space exploration - launch of first manmade satellite Sputnik-1 in 195 7 and UN declaration for peaceful uses of outer space in 1967.
As part of the event, exhibitions, video shows, awareness lectures and space walk will be organised while quiz, debate and space model competitions have been planned for students, said Chairman of WSW-2018 and senior scientist Prof Apurba Kanjilal.

The event is slated to be attended by Director of Integrated Test Range (ITR) Binay Kumar Das, Vice-Chancellor of Fakir Mohan University Prof Madhumita Das, Collector Ramesh Chandra Rout and DIG Amitandra Nath Sinha.

