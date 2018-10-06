3-day space programme at MEMS from today

By Express News Service

BALASORE: The Satish Dhawan Space Centre is organising a three-day awareness programme as part of World Space Week (WSW) celebration at Modern Engineering and Management Studies (MEMS) here from Saturday.

This is for the first time that the Centre of ISRO is conducting such activities in the State to motivate and educate the young minds regarding India’s space programme.

The WSW is organised across the globe to commemorate two milestones in space exploration - launch of first manmade satellite Sputnik-1 in 195 7 and UN declaration for peaceful uses of outer space in 1967.

As part of the event, exhibitions, video shows, awareness lectures and space walk will be organised while quiz, debate and space model competitions have been planned for students, said Chairman of WSW-2018 and senior scientist Prof Apurba Kanjilal.

The event is slated to be attended by Director of Integrated Test Range (ITR) Binay Kumar Das, Vice-Chancellor of Fakir Mohan University Prof Madhumita Das, Collector Ramesh Chandra Rout and DIG Amitandra Nath Sinha.