Accused eludes police dragnet

While two victims of the firing incident that took place at Rajnagar Chowk here recently are recovering from bullet wounds, police are yet to nab the main accused.

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: While two victims of the firing incident that took place at Rajnagar Chowk here recently are recovering from bullet wounds, police are yet to nab the main accused. Town Youth BJD president Bikash Patra and his associate are allegedly involved in the attack.

The main accused continues to remain out of reach of police despite an intensive hunt at all possible hideouts. While Patra has been keeping the police on their toes, his live video confession in social media justifying his act has raised eyebrows.On September 25, a group of miscreants intercepted Kunu Nayak, his son Santosh Nayak and fired at them leaving the two critically injured. Police suspect that the attack was over political rivalry. They were admitted to District Headquarters Hospital.

Following the incident, Patra, in a 10-minute live video, had clarified that he retaliated after his family members were attacked by the father-son duo a few weeks ago. “Both Santosh and Kunu had attacked my house several times and it was reported to local police. But police remained silent which forced me to retaliate,” he alleged. 

Alleging involvement of senior BJD leader and former minister Rabi Narayan Nanda in the attack on father-son duo, Congress leader Tara Prasad Bahinipati demanded an impartial probe. Questioning the role of police, he said despite the accused’s claim in the video, the cops failed to arrest him. BJD leaders are criminals and are terrorising people in Jeypore town, he alleged.Meanwhile, Koraput SP KV Singh and senior police officials are monitoring the investigating process, police said.

