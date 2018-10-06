Home States Odisha

Agitating teachers of Utkal University to meet Governor

Association secretary Prof KB Panda said if the VC and the Registrar are unable to address the grievances of faculties, they should be immediately removed.

Published: 06th October 2018 06:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th October 2018 06:45 AM   |  A+A-

utkal-univ1032546

Utkal University in Bhubaneswar - Express Photo by Shamim Qureshy.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The agitating members of Utkal University Teachers’ Association (UUTA) on Friday said they will meet Governor Ganeshi Lal over non-fulfilment of their demands. UUTA is on a relay hunger strike for the last four says.

“We have sought appointment from the Governor to meet and apprise him about injustice meted out to us, “ said UUTA joint secretary Siba Shankar Mohanty. He said though Vice-Chancellor (VC) Soumendra Mohan Patnaik had assured to fulfil their demands by August, nothing has been done in this regard so far. “The VC instead is trying to avoid us,” Mohanty claimed.

Association secretary Prof KB Panda said if the VC and the Registrar are unable to address the grievances of faculties, they should be immediately removed. The demands of the university teachers include implementation of Career Advancement Scheme (CAS) and 7th Pay -Scale Revision Committee recommendations, immediate repair of residential quarters, advance increment for MPhil/PhD holders, redesignation of Readers, recruitment of Non-Teaching staff, NPS arrears and insurance schemes.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Utkal University Utkal University Teachers’ Association Governor Ganeshi Lal

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A portrait of Mahatma Gandhi
Why did Mahatma Gandhi never receive the Nobel Peace Prize?
Protesters march to Times Square in New York, Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018. Hundreds of people rallied in front of Trump Tower then walked to Times Square to protest Supreme Court nomineeBrett Kavanaugh. | AP
Anti-Kavanaugh protesters arrested in Washington D.C
Gallery
Massive fire broke out in the dispensary of the state-run Medical College and Hospital following which around 250 patients were evacuated to safety. No casualties have been reported so far. (Photo| AP)
Fire breaks out at Calcutta Medical College Hospital, 250 patients evacuated
Bharatiya Kisan Union president Naresh Tikait on Tuesday said farmers will not accept government assurances to fulfil their demands and will go ahead with the protest. In image: Police use water cannons to disperse farmers protesting at Delhi-UP border during 'Kisan Kranti Padyatra' in New Delhi Tuesday Oct 2 2018. | PTI
Farmers march towards Delhi, demands range from farm loan waiver to cut in fuel prices