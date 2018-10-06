Home States Odisha

BJD training for party workers

Transport and Commerce Minister Nrusingh Sahoo asked the party workers to refrain from contract works and focus on party campaign. 

Published: 06th October 2018 01:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th October 2018 06:44 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

DHENKANAL: Senior BJD leaders on Friday called on the party workers of the district to reach out to the people and sensitise them about the welfare schemes launched by the State Government during a training programme held at Mini Stadium here.Addressing the party workers, Rajya Sabha member Prasanna Acharya said the NDA Government, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has misled people by false propaganda. While the BJD Government in the State, led by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, has launched several development works, people are not aware about these schemes.

“Now the workers of our party have to go to the people and sensitise them. The BJD Government has always been fighting for the protection of the State’s interest,” he added.District BJD president and Steel and Mines Minister Prafulla Mallik urged party workers to get well-informed and politically trained to counter the BJP campaign against the State Government.

Dhenkanal BJD observer Raghunath Mohanty, Sadar MLA Saroj Kumar Samal and former MLA Sudhir Kumar Samal, Hindol MLA Simarani Nayak and BJD co-observer Bijay Nayak also spoke.

