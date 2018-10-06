Home States Odisha

Fight against Encephalitis

Published: 06th October 2018 06:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th October 2018 06:59 AM

Japanese Encephalitis | Image for representational purposes only.

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI : Night surveillance on use of Long-lasting Insecticidal Nets Mosquito Net (LLIN)  and evening sensitisation in villages will be undertaken as a part of district administration’s war against Japanese Encephalitis (JE) and Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES).  Informing this after the preparedness workshop on control and prevention of AES and JE here on Thursday, Collector Manish Agarwal said AES first treatment kit, ORS, paracetamol and glucose have already been supplied to all ASHA and anganwadi workers (AWW) of the district in September for first treatment at village level.

They have been asked to refer patients thereafter immediately, he said. Elaborate treatment measures will be taken up in all the 184 identified AES/JE vulnerable villages in the district. DDT 50 Indoor Residual Spray will be started this month while giving priority to those villages where IRS was done three months ago, Agarwal said.

TAGS
Encephalitis Long-lasting Insecticidal Japanese Encephalitis

