Home States Odisha

Focus on air cargo boost in Biju Patnaik International Airport

Biju Patnaik International Airport (BPIA) has recorded a remarkable growth in passenger traffic, said BPIA Director Suresh Chandra Hota on Friday.

Published: 06th October 2018 06:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th October 2018 06:46 AM   |  A+A-

Biju Patnaik International Airport in Bhubaneswar. | Express File Photo

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Biju Patnaik International Airport (BPIA) has recorded a remarkable growth in passenger traffic, said BPIA Director Suresh Chandra Hota on Friday.Speaking at a workshop on air cargo development organised by AAI Cargo Logistics and Allied Services Company Limited (AAICLAS) here, Hota said with more than 42 departures in a day, there is a huge scope for air cargo development in the airport. “The workshop was organised to optimise the available resources and examine whether there was a requirement to take any other steps in this regard,” he said. 

Principal Secretary, Agriculture department Saurabh Garg said though there is a huge production in horticulture sector in the State, only limited quantities are being exported to other parts of the country. “Horticulture sector needs to be promoted and we have to ensure that flower producers get access to air cargo facility,” he said. 

Garg suggested for setting up separate chambers for fisheries and horticulture exports in the cold storage available in the airport.   During the event, AAICLAS officials said Odisha, which is one of the fastest growing States in the country, is expected to generate a revenue of over `10,000 crore from sea food exports in the coming years. In 2016-17, more than 1,51,000 tonne of fish was exported from Odisha to other States and foreign countries. The workshop consisted of two sessions - air cargo development, opportunities and challenges and infrastructure development and operational challenges.

Among others, Principal Secretary, General Administration and Public Grievance department Ashok Kumar Meena, Additional Chief Secretary of MSME department Laxmi Narayan Gupta, Commissioner-cum-Secretary of Handloom, Textiles and Handicrafts department Shubha Sarma, AAICLAS chairman Guruprasad Mohapatra and AAICLAS chief executive officer Keku Bomi Gazder were present.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Biju Patnaik International Airport Air Cargo

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A portrait of Mahatma Gandhi
Why did Mahatma Gandhi never receive the Nobel Peace Prize?
Protesters march to Times Square in New York, Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018. Hundreds of people rallied in front of Trump Tower then walked to Times Square to protest Supreme Court nomineeBrett Kavanaugh. | AP
Anti-Kavanaugh protesters arrested in Washington D.C
Gallery
Massive fire broke out in the dispensary of the state-run Medical College and Hospital following which around 250 patients were evacuated to safety. No casualties have been reported so far. (Photo| AP)
Fire breaks out at Calcutta Medical College Hospital, 250 patients evacuated
Bharatiya Kisan Union president Naresh Tikait on Tuesday said farmers will not accept government assurances to fulfil their demands and will go ahead with the protest. In image: Police use water cannons to disperse farmers protesting at Delhi-UP border during 'Kisan Kranti Padyatra' in New Delhi Tuesday Oct 2 2018. | PTI
Farmers march towards Delhi, demands range from farm loan waiver to cut in fuel prices