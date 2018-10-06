Headmaster arrested for sexually abusing class five girl in Odisha

By PTI

BHAWANIPATNA: A student of class five was allegedly sexually abused by her school headmaster in Odisha's Kalahandi district, police said Saturday.

The accused headmaster of the upper primary school was arrested Saturday after the girl's family lodged a police complaint against him, they said.

According to the complaint lodged by the girl's family, the headmaster had called the 10-year-old girl to his room during lunch break on Friday and asked her to massage his legs.

He then also allegedly sexually abused the class 5 student. The girl ran away and reported the matter to her mother, police said.

The girl's family members on Friday evening lodged a complaint against the teacher and police immediately detained him for interrogation.

He was arrested on Saturday morning, police said. The accused headmaster, has denied the allegations and claimed that it was a conspiracy against him.