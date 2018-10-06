Iyer Mitra fails to appear before police

By Express News Service

PURI: A day after Supreme Court refused to grant extension of bail to Abhijit Iyer Mitra, the controversial journalist failed to appear before Sadar Police Station on Friday.Konark Police had registered a criminal case against Iyer Mitra following complaints by local activists stating that he made derogatory remarks against Odisha and Sun Temple in Konark and uploaded those in social media. Police served him summons to appear in Sadar Police Station on October 5.

Superintendent of Police Sarthak Sarangi said he had no information regarding the development in the case in the apex court. Police would take action as per the law since he did not appear on the given date, he added.Iyer Mitra was to appear before Krushnaprasad police station Investigating Officer for allegedly flying his chopper low over Chilika lake, Asia’s largest brackish water lake and a “No-Fly Zone.” A case under Section 51 of Wildlife Protection Act was registered against Iyer Mitra, former Kendrapara MP Baijayant Panda, the pilot of the chopper and another journalist Tikku.

Iyer Mitra was arrested and subsequently granted bail by a Delhi court on September 20. He had been booked under different sections of the IPC including 153-A (promoting enmity between different groups on the ground of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language etc) and 295-A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs.)

Two cases have been registered against Iyer Mitra - one at Sadar Police Station in Puri district and another at Saheed Nagar Police Station in Khurda district. As Mitra’s legal protection is ending on October 5, he had moved the Supreme Court seeking extension of his bail tenure. The apex court had dismissed his bail plea. Iyer Mitra had come to Odisha on September 15 allegedly at the invitation of his friend Baijayant Panda.