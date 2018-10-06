Home States Odisha

Jammu and Kashmir-returned Cuttack man tests H1N1 positive

A 57-year-old man from Cuttack tested positive for H1N1 at a city hospital on Friday. He is the second confirmed swine flu case in the State this season.

Published: 06th October 2018 06:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th October 2018 06:56 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A 57-year-old man from Cuttack tested positive for H1N1 at a city hospital on Friday. He is the second confirmed swine flu case in the State this season.The man was admitted to Kanungo Institute of Diabetes Specialities (KIDS) with symptoms of respiratory infection and breathlessness on Wednesday.

He was found to have developed pneumonia and shifted to the ICU. On suspicion, doctors sent his swab samples to the Regional Medical Research Centre laboratory here which confirmed H1N1. He has been shifted to the Special H1N1 unit of the SCB Medical College and Hospital, Cuttack for treatment.

The patient had visited Jammu and Kashmir recently and returned home with sickness. As his condition with fever, cough and respiratory problems aggravated, he was admitted to KIDS. “The patient has been referred to SCBMCH which has a specialised set-up for treatment of H1N1,” KIDS chairman Dr Alok Kanungo said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
H1N1 Kanungo Institute of Diabetes Specialities

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A portrait of Mahatma Gandhi
Why did Mahatma Gandhi never receive the Nobel Peace Prize?
Protesters march to Times Square in New York, Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018. Hundreds of people rallied in front of Trump Tower then walked to Times Square to protest Supreme Court nomineeBrett Kavanaugh. | AP
Anti-Kavanaugh protesters arrested in Washington D.C
Gallery
Massive fire broke out in the dispensary of the state-run Medical College and Hospital following which around 250 patients were evacuated to safety. No casualties have been reported so far. (Photo| AP)
Fire breaks out at Calcutta Medical College Hospital, 250 patients evacuated
Bharatiya Kisan Union president Naresh Tikait on Tuesday said farmers will not accept government assurances to fulfil their demands and will go ahead with the protest. In image: Police use water cannons to disperse farmers protesting at Delhi-UP border during 'Kisan Kranti Padyatra' in New Delhi Tuesday Oct 2 2018. | PTI
Farmers march towards Delhi, demands range from farm loan waiver to cut in fuel prices