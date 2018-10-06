Jammu and Kashmir-returned Cuttack man tests H1N1 positive

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A 57-year-old man from Cuttack tested positive for H1N1 at a city hospital on Friday. He is the second confirmed swine flu case in the State this season.The man was admitted to Kanungo Institute of Diabetes Specialities (KIDS) with symptoms of respiratory infection and breathlessness on Wednesday.

He was found to have developed pneumonia and shifted to the ICU. On suspicion, doctors sent his swab samples to the Regional Medical Research Centre laboratory here which confirmed H1N1. He has been shifted to the Special H1N1 unit of the SCB Medical College and Hospital, Cuttack for treatment.

The patient had visited Jammu and Kashmir recently and returned home with sickness. As his condition with fever, cough and respiratory problems aggravated, he was admitted to KIDS. “The patient has been referred to SCBMCH which has a specialised set-up for treatment of H1N1,” KIDS chairman Dr Alok Kanungo said.