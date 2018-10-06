Home States Odisha

Odisha police or protesters: Who must pay for Puri violence?

The men in khaki may have gone after those involved in the unprecedented violence in Puri but that is clearly damage control mechanism.

Published: 06th October 2018 06:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th October 2018 10:42 AM   |  A+A-

Puri's Jagannath Temple. (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The men in khaki may have gone after those involved in the unprecedented violence in Puri but that is clearly damage control mechanism. What about their own ineptitude?

The District Police ignored all the signs of an amplified reaction despite the fact that on October 1, barricades inside the 12th-century shrines were damaged as a protest against the queue system.

Effigies were also burnt. But it was not heeded to. So much so that it assumed the much-publicised bandh to be a peaceful one and did not even requisition deployment of the Odisha Swift Action Force which was in Bhubaneswar till Wednesday morning. The law and order problem started around 9 am but there was no request for movement of the rapid action force.

It was only at 11 am that the swift action force was proposed to be mobilised to Puri by the State Police Headquarters. By that time, it had moved back to Cuttack.

When it finally reached Puri, the damage was done. Such was the lethargy of the District Police that it did not bother to carry out preventive arrests at all. And when it made a move at the end, it picked up only one person which led to further anger among the agitators.

Interestingly, Puri District Police had at its disposal 11 platoons of Odisha State Armed Police and three units of APR force. Still, no attempt was made to secure Grand Road which encouraged the uncontrolled mob to unleash mayhem in the busiest and most thronged area of the town.

Temple office was attacked, hundi looted, tourists were stranded and pilgrims hassled by the law and order failure even as Puri Police watched as a mute spectator and the holy town grabbed the headlines for yet another wrong reason while the State Government cut a sorry figure.

Top cops of Odisha, AP meet on Maoist ops Bhubaneswar

Anticipating an escalation in Maoist violence as elections draw close, police chiefs of Odisha and Andhra Pradesh met here on Friday to chalk out a plan of action to intensify operations in the bordering areas of the two States which continue to be Naxal hotbed.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Elon Musk (Photo | AP)
Tesla shares fall after Musk mocks SEC on Twitter
WATCH | 65-year-old man gets kidnapped in Lucknow
Gallery
Massive fire broke out in the dispensary of the state-run Medical College and Hospital following which around 250 patients were evacuated to safety. No casualties have been reported so far. (Photo| AP)
Fire breaks out at Calcutta Medical College Hospital, 250 patients evacuated
Bharatiya Kisan Union president Naresh Tikait on Tuesday said farmers will not accept government assurances to fulfil their demands and will go ahead with the protest. In image: Police use water cannons to disperse farmers protesting at Delhi-UP border during 'Kisan Kranti Padyatra' in New Delhi Tuesday Oct 2 2018. | PTI
Farmers march towards Delhi, demands range from farm loan waiver to cut in fuel prices