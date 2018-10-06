Odisha police or protesters: Who must pay for Puri violence?

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The men in khaki may have gone after those involved in the unprecedented violence in Puri but that is clearly damage control mechanism. What about their own ineptitude?

The District Police ignored all the signs of an amplified reaction despite the fact that on October 1, barricades inside the 12th-century shrines were damaged as a protest against the queue system.

Effigies were also burnt. But it was not heeded to. So much so that it assumed the much-publicised bandh to be a peaceful one and did not even requisition deployment of the Odisha Swift Action Force which was in Bhubaneswar till Wednesday morning. The law and order problem started around 9 am but there was no request for movement of the rapid action force.

It was only at 11 am that the swift action force was proposed to be mobilised to Puri by the State Police Headquarters. By that time, it had moved back to Cuttack.

When it finally reached Puri, the damage was done. Such was the lethargy of the District Police that it did not bother to carry out preventive arrests at all. And when it made a move at the end, it picked up only one person which led to further anger among the agitators.

Interestingly, Puri District Police had at its disposal 11 platoons of Odisha State Armed Police and three units of APR force. Still, no attempt was made to secure Grand Road which encouraged the uncontrolled mob to unleash mayhem in the busiest and most thronged area of the town.

Temple office was attacked, hundi looted, tourists were stranded and pilgrims hassled by the law and order failure even as Puri Police watched as a mute spectator and the holy town grabbed the headlines for yet another wrong reason while the State Government cut a sorry figure.

Top cops of Odisha, AP meet on Maoist ops Bhubaneswar

Anticipating an escalation in Maoist violence as elections draw close, police chiefs of Odisha and Andhra Pradesh met here on Friday to chalk out a plan of action to intensify operations in the bordering areas of the two States which continue to be Naxal hotbed.