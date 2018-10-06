Home States Odisha

Odisha tourism on growth path, says Naveen Patnaik

The annual tourist footfall to Odisha is growing at a rate of about nine per cent per against the global average of four per cent, said Chief Minister Patnaik on Friday.

Published: 06th October 2018 06:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th October 2018 06:50 AM   |  A+A-

CM Naveen Patnaik speaking on the inaugural day of Odisha Travel Bazaar | EXPRESS

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The annual tourist footfall to Odisha is growing at a rate of about nine per cent per against the global average of four per cent, said Chief Minister Patnaik on Friday. Addressing international tour operators, travel agents and hoteliers at the second edition of ‘Odisha Travel Bazaar’ jointly organised by Odisha Tourism and Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) here, Naveen said the increasing trend of tourist arrival is a positive sign for the State and its tourism sector.” “The strength of Odisha lies in its rich cultural heritage and the new Ethnic, Buddhist and Eco tourism products have helped attract a lot of tourists to the State.

Odisha is lavishly gifted and endowed with a plethora of natural sites which spellbound tourists visiting the State,” he said. The Chief Minister expressed hope that the Air Asia link to Malaysia will connect more international air operators to Bhubaneswar. Moreover, the opening of an airport at Jharsuguda will provide connectivity to the western parts of Odisha which in turn will boost tourism in the region.

Naveen welcomed all the 60 foreign tour operators from 23 countries and 16 tour operators from within India who are in the City to attend the three-day as buyers. Tourism Minister Ashok Chandra Panda said more such events will be organised in future and infrastructure developed for promotion of high-end tourism in the State. In the last few years, over Rs 400 crore have been spent for development of tourism sector, Panda said.

Tourism Secretary Vishal Kumar Dev said, “Odisha has one of the finest tourism policy of the country which is in place since 2016. We are working to rope in more hotels to provide comfortable stay to the variety of tourists visitng the State.” The foreign tour operators participating in the event are from Australia, Austria, Bulgaria, China, Finland, France, Germany, Hungary, Indonesia, Italy, Malaysia, Philippines, Poland, Romania, Russia, Spain, Sweden, Thailand, Netherlands, UK and USA. A total 57 hoteliers, tour operators and travel agents from Odisha are also taking part to sell their tourism products and packages to buyers.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Odisha tourism Naveen Patnaik Odisha Travel Bazaar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A portrait of Mahatma Gandhi
Why did Mahatma Gandhi never receive the Nobel Peace Prize?
Protesters march to Times Square in New York, Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018. Hundreds of people rallied in front of Trump Tower then walked to Times Square to protest Supreme Court nomineeBrett Kavanaugh. | AP
Anti-Kavanaugh protesters arrested in Washington D.C
Gallery
Massive fire broke out in the dispensary of the state-run Medical College and Hospital following which around 250 patients were evacuated to safety. No casualties have been reported so far. (Photo| AP)
Fire breaks out at Calcutta Medical College Hospital, 250 patients evacuated
Bharatiya Kisan Union president Naresh Tikait on Tuesday said farmers will not accept government assurances to fulfil their demands and will go ahead with the protest. In image: Police use water cannons to disperse farmers protesting at Delhi-UP border during 'Kisan Kranti Padyatra' in New Delhi Tuesday Oct 2 2018. | PTI
Farmers march towards Delhi, demands range from farm loan waiver to cut in fuel prices