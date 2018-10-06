Home States Odisha

Sagaria meets Congress cell chief  

The legislator met chairman of All India Scheduled Caste cell of Congress Nitin Rawat at New Delhi over the issue.

Published: 06th October 2018 06:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th October 2018 06:44 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  Koraput MLA Krushna Chandra Sagaria on Friday reiterated that he will contest the next Assembly elections as a Congress candidate and has no plans to quit the party.Sagaria is, however, still unhappy over his removal as president of the party’s Odisha Scheduled Caste cell.

The legislator met chairman of All India Scheduled Caste cell of Congress Nitin Rawat at New Delhi over the issue. “I met Rawat and discussed about my removal from the post,” he said. Sagaria was removed as the president of Scheduled Caste cell of the State Congress and appointed as a general secretary during the restructuring of the party organisation in Odisha. He had, however, resigned from his new post in protest. 

Krushna Chandra Sagaria

