Home States Odisha

Servitors deny hand in Puri violence

Meanwhile, police are scanning the CCTV and media footages to identify the criminals who indulged in arson. More than 100 persons were identified and listed for police action.

Published: 06th October 2018 06:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th October 2018 06:49 AM   |  A+A-

Letters put up by Chhattisa Niijog servitors in Puri on Friday | Ranjan Ganguly

By Express News Service

PURI:  With police investigation and action against people involved in arson during Puri bandh gaining momentum with more and more arrests, the members of Chhatisha Nijog (confederation of different servitor bodies of Jagannath temple) claimed on Friday that no servitor was involved in the violence. They put up a poster on the temple wall with the claim.

The few servitors spotted in the CCTV footages were not office-bearers of Chhatisha Nijog but belong to different political parties and the nijog has nothing to do with their work, they claimed in the letter.
The poster also stated that many persons masquerading as servitors participated in violence. The poster alleged that there was an attempt to defame the servitors in general and amicus curiae is being wrongly briefed by Chief Administrator P K Mohapatra, who blamed the servitors.

Meanwhile, police are scanning the CCTV and media footages to identify the criminals who indulged in arson. More than 100 persons were identified and listed for police action. Four special police teams along with armed contingents were raiding their houses and hideouts, said sources.During interrogation, police learnt that three servitors had funded anti-socials to create mayhem during the bandh.

In another development, police rounded up at least 20 more anti-socials in connection with the violence during Puri bandh protesting queue system in Sri Jagannath temple on Wednesday. Interrogation is on at an undisclosed location. On Thursday, police arrested 11 accused and forwarded them to court of Sub-Divisional Judicial Magistrate which sent them to jail.

On the other hand, protesting against the attack on the house of local legislator and Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Maheswar Mohanty, hundreds of BJD activists took out a rally from the party office through the Grand Road and held a public meeting near Gundicha temple.

All the six legislators, along with Minister Pradip Maharathy, addressed the gathering and condemned the cowardly action of BJP workers who barged into the residence of Mohanty. They demanded stringent action against them.City BJD president Sabyasachi Mahapatra conducted the proceedings. Earlier, the BJD leaders had a closed door meeting in their party office over the issue.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Puri violence Maheswar Mohanty Chhatisha Nijog

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A portrait of Mahatma Gandhi
Why did Mahatma Gandhi never receive the Nobel Peace Prize?
Protesters march to Times Square in New York, Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018. Hundreds of people rallied in front of Trump Tower then walked to Times Square to protest Supreme Court nomineeBrett Kavanaugh. | AP
Anti-Kavanaugh protesters arrested in Washington D.C
Gallery
Massive fire broke out in the dispensary of the state-run Medical College and Hospital following which around 250 patients were evacuated to safety. No casualties have been reported so far. (Photo| AP)
Fire breaks out at Calcutta Medical College Hospital, 250 patients evacuated
Bharatiya Kisan Union president Naresh Tikait on Tuesday said farmers will not accept government assurances to fulfil their demands and will go ahead with the protest. In image: Police use water cannons to disperse farmers protesting at Delhi-UP border during 'Kisan Kranti Padyatra' in New Delhi Tuesday Oct 2 2018. | PTI
Farmers march towards Delhi, demands range from farm loan waiver to cut in fuel prices