Talcher coalfields to produce 100 million tonne this fiscal

TALCHER: Talcher coalfields will contribute record 100 million tonne coal to the targeted 162.5 million tonne production of dry fuel by the leading Coal India subsidiary Mahanadi Coalfields Limited during the current financial year. “This year, it will be a record 100 million tonne and after five years, the production will be 150 million tonne, as the Talcher Coalfields is poised to add to its total production 50 million tonne coal every five years,” said Rajiv Ranjan Mishra, MCL Chairman-cum-Managing Director on Thursday night.

“This is an uphill task but not impossible. I have sensitised general managers at Talcher to work hard and dedicate themselves to this mission so as to achieve 100 million tonne by the end of the year. We have some shortfall in production in first six months but will make up in next six months,” added Mishra.

“The strategy is well in place and all assistance is being extended to our area teams to achieve the target,” he added.

Mishra, who was here for two days from October 4, visited some mines and had a darshan of Maa Hingula.He attended MCL board meeting which was held in a coalfield area for the first time at the initiative of CMD who wanted that board members should be conversant with the mining area.

Earlier, board meetings were held either at State Capital or MCL headquarters. He also held a meeting with all the general managers and directors and met local people and land losers also had talks with trade union leaders.

He also said there many issues at Talcher like pollution and others and these will be solved with the mutual cooperation with the stakeholders. He stressed on maintaining transparency in all the matters by his officials.MCL directors JP Singh, LN Mishra, OP Singh and General Manager of Jagannath area Mukund Brahmapurkar were present.