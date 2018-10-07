12 arrested for Puri violence 

By Express News Service

PURI: Twelve persons were arrested by police on Saturday for their alleged involvement in violence during Puri bandh on October 3.

Two criminal cases have been registered against the accused with Singhadwar police station. While the first case has been registered for ransacking Sri Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) office, vandalising office assets, loot of valuables and arson, the other is for attacking police personnel in front of Lion's Gate, uprooting of barricades and arson.

The arrested persons were forwarded to the court of sub-divisional judicial magistrate and later remanded in judicial custody. With this, the number of those arrested in connection with the violence has gone up to 23. Meanwhile, the chief administrator of SJTA on Saturday submitted the report on October 3 violence to the amicus curiae appointed by the Supreme Court.

Hockey team at Srimandir

Indian Hockey team along with their coach visited Sri Jagannath Temple on Saturday and offered prayers to the deities. Special arrangements were made by the district administration for their visit to the 12th century shrine.