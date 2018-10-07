Home States Odisha

13 Startups from Odisha in Delhi expo

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises Minister Prafulla Samal on Saturday inaugurated Odisha pavilion in the Startup Expo-2018 at New Delhi where 13 Startups from the State showcased their innovative products and services.

The Lufthansa TiE-Startup Expo-2018 provided a platform for budding entrepreneurs to promote their ventures, meet investors, engage with government organisations, attend knowledge sessions, find potential customers and interact with all the stakeholders.

The Minister interacted with the Startups and complemented them for their successful ventures. Besides lauding the achievements of ‘Startup Odisha’, which has 302 registered Startups, he advised them to take maximum advantage of the presence of funding as well as marketing agencies that can help them scale new heights.

Speaking in a session on ‘State Startup Policies’, CEO of Startup-Odisha Samarendra Sahu highlighted the Startup policy of the State Government and schemes to promote young entrepreneurs. Odisha is one of the five sponsoring States for the event, which rejuvenated Startup ecosystem.

The startups - Homvery, Forestica booty, Orduino, Invoguevari, Bookingjini, Etrix, LAL10, Inhof, Phoenix Robotix, EPSUM LABS, THOOMRI.COM, ZOOFRESH and Innocule representing diverse sectors ranging from handlooms to e-commerce to robotics participated. They held discussions with the investors for future investments.

