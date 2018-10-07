Another low pressure likely on October 8

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Even as southwest monsoon withdrew from Odisha on October 5, the Meteorological department on Saturday predicted that a low pressure area likely to form over Bay of Bengal on October 8 may trigger heavy rainfall in various parts of the State.

“A low pressure area is likely to form over Central and adjoining south Bay of Bengal on October 8. It is likely to to become more marked and move towards Odisha and adjoining North Andhra Pradesh between October 9 and 11 for which there is a possibility of rainfall from October 10,” said Meteorological Centre Bhubaneswar director HR Biswas.

Biswas said the situation is being monitored closely and the department will inform soon on formation of the low pressure system. The Met Director, however, said till Monday the weather in most parts of the State is likely to remain dry. As the southwest monsoon has withdrawn from Odisha the weather has remained dry and will continue so for next few days till formation of a low-pressure. This year, the entire State came under the influence of monsoon rains late due to delay in arrival of the southwest monsoon that touched the land on June 12.

However, the State started to perform from July onwards due to formation of low pressure systems time to time in the Bay.

According to the office of Special Relief Commissioner Bishnupada Sethi, Odisha received surplus rain of around 11.6 pc between June and September.

As many as 11 districts have received surplus rainfall of more than 19 pc while 19 districts have received normal rainfall between +19 pc and -19 pc during the period from June 1 to September 30, officials informed.