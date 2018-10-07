Berhampur university closed sine die

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Berhampur University was on Saturday declared closed sine die owing to deterioration in law and order situation on the campus.

The Registrar of the university, in a notice, stated that the varsity Syndicate, in an emergency meeting held on Saturday, decided to close the university sine die in view of violence on the campus, until further orders.

The students have been asked to vacate the hostels. Violence on the varsity campus witnessed a surge after the nomination of a student, Ajit Kumar Swain, for the post of general secretary, was opposed by a rival group. The members of the rival group alleged since Swain has criminal cases pending against him, he should not be allowed to contest the students’ union polls.

They further alleged that Swain had not mentioned his criminal antecedents in the affidavit submitted during his admission to the university last year.

Even as Ajit reportedly signed an undertaking that no criminal case is pending against him, his rivals sought a high-level probe against him. Later, Ajit withdrew his nomination. However, unable to bear the insult, his supporters allegedly ransacked the administrative block of the varsity on Friday. This led to deterioration in law and order situation on the campus following which two platoons of armed police were deployed. The university authorities on Friday had cancelled election to the students’ union.