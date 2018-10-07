Home States Odisha

BJP to sweep Assembly polls: Arun Singh

Senior BJP leader and Odisha-in-charge Arun Singh on Saturday claimed that BJP will make a clean sweep in the forthcoming Assembly elections in the State.

Published: 07th October 2018 06:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th October 2018 06:37 AM   |  A+A-

Amit Shah

BJP President Amit Shah (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Senior BJP leader and Odisha-in-charge Arun Singh on Saturday claimed that BJP will make a clean sweep in the forthcoming Assembly elections in the State.

Asserting that the strength of the BJP has increased by 10-fold in Odisha due to massive popularity of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Singh who arrived here on a two-day visit, said his party will win more than 120 seats.

“The BJP has gained momentum and its strength has increased manifold even after the panchayat elections. Nothing can stop it from achieving the ‘Mission 120+’ of Amit Shah,” Singh told reporters soon after his arrival at the Biju Patnaik International Airport here.

Alleging that Naveen Patnaik has done nothing for Odisha, Singh said the gross failure of the ruling BJD will ensure massive victory for the BJP in the State.

People of the State are fed up with the BJD for its failure on all fronts. The poor road conditions, deteriorating health services and disenchantment of the teachers and gram sathis will prove costly for the ruling party, he added.

Asked about the pre-poll survey predicting that BJP will win in about 13 out of 21 Lok Sabha seats in Odisha, Singh said his party will win more seats. “We will overthrow the Naveen Patnaik Government,” he maintained.

On the proposal of the State BJP for Modi contesting from Puri Lok Sabha seat, Singh said the decision would be taken by him and the BJP Parliamentary Board.

Reacting to the statement of Singh, BJD spokesperson Amar Prasad Satpathy said the saffron party has lost all by-elections in the State after the last year panchayat polls. The position of the BJP has worsened  in Uttar Pradesh after losing by-poll in Gorakhpur, the constituency represented by Chief Minister Jogi Adityanath. The situation is no better in Bihar.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Assembly polls Arun Singh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Elon Musk (Photo | AP)
Tesla shares fall after Musk mocks SEC on Twitter
WATCH | 65-year-old man gets kidnapped in Lucknow
Gallery
Massive fire broke out in the dispensary of the state-run Medical College and Hospital following which around 250 patients were evacuated to safety. No casualties have been reported so far. (Photo| AP)
Fire breaks out at Calcutta Medical College Hospital, 250 patients evacuated
Bharatiya Kisan Union president Naresh Tikait on Tuesday said farmers will not accept government assurances to fulfil their demands and will go ahead with the protest. In image: Police use water cannons to disperse farmers protesting at Delhi-UP border during 'Kisan Kranti Padyatra' in New Delhi Tuesday Oct 2 2018. | PTI
Farmers march towards Delhi, demands range from farm loan waiver to cut in fuel prices