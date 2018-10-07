BJP to sweep Assembly polls: Arun Singh

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Senior BJP leader and Odisha-in-charge Arun Singh on Saturday claimed that BJP will make a clean sweep in the forthcoming Assembly elections in the State.

Asserting that the strength of the BJP has increased by 10-fold in Odisha due to massive popularity of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Singh who arrived here on a two-day visit, said his party will win more than 120 seats.

“The BJP has gained momentum and its strength has increased manifold even after the panchayat elections. Nothing can stop it from achieving the ‘Mission 120+’ of Amit Shah,” Singh told reporters soon after his arrival at the Biju Patnaik International Airport here.

Alleging that Naveen Patnaik has done nothing for Odisha, Singh said the gross failure of the ruling BJD will ensure massive victory for the BJP in the State.

People of the State are fed up with the BJD for its failure on all fronts. The poor road conditions, deteriorating health services and disenchantment of the teachers and gram sathis will prove costly for the ruling party, he added.

Asked about the pre-poll survey predicting that BJP will win in about 13 out of 21 Lok Sabha seats in Odisha, Singh said his party will win more seats. “We will overthrow the Naveen Patnaik Government,” he maintained.

On the proposal of the State BJP for Modi contesting from Puri Lok Sabha seat, Singh said the decision would be taken by him and the BJP Parliamentary Board.

Reacting to the statement of Singh, BJD spokesperson Amar Prasad Satpathy said the saffron party has lost all by-elections in the State after the last year panchayat polls. The position of the BJP has worsened in Uttar Pradesh after losing by-poll in Gorakhpur, the constituency represented by Chief Minister Jogi Adityanath. The situation is no better in Bihar.