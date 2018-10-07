Home States Odisha

Drive to enrol PwDs in voters’ list begins

A special drive was launched by the district administration to enumerate the names of Persons with Disabilities (PwDs) and transgenders in the voters’ list here on Friday.

Published: 07th October 2018

By Express News Service

The drive has been started to include special category voters of 182 panchayats of the district in the voters’ list. Sources said more than 25,000 PwDs were identified in the district in the last socio-economic caste census conducted in 2011. However, only 1,232, including 156 transgenders, have been included in the list.
Assistant Collector (Election) Narayan Mishra said 6,48,543 voters are enrolled in the district of which 3,73,296 voters are male and 3,41,091 are female voters.

Rayagada Collector Guha Poonam Tapas Kumar said special category people can get their voter ID cards by submitting the prescribed forms. However, special teams, with the help of panchayati raj members, will approach those who are unable to visit the camps.

The Collector said the administration has set a target to enrol at least 10,000 PwDs and transgenders for issuance of voter identity cards during the special drive. She added the process of addition, deletion, correction and transposition will continue till October 31 and the final list of voters will be declared on January 4, 2019.

Two highway robbers nabbed

Jajpur: Two highway robbers were arrested by Dharmasala police on Saturday. Stolen articles, including a mobile phone, cash and weapons were recovered from their possession, police said, adding that the two were arrested following a recent report of an armed robbery near Kantigadia village on Paradeep-Daitary National Highway under Dharmasala police limits in the district.

The accused have been identified as Susanta Kumar Dalei, aged 26 and Tarini Dalei, aged 24 of Kantigadia village of Jajpur district. As per an FIR lodged by Anil Chourasia, a truck driver, with Dharmasala police, the robbers had intercepted his vehicle, while he was returning to Chandikhole from Paradip after unloading minerals and robbed him of cash on September 30.

