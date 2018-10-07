Home States Odisha

Firm director arrested for Maoist link

Director of a firm, Asha Constructions from Doraguda village under Chitrakonda police limits, was arrested by the police for alleged links with outlawed CPI (Maoist).

Published: 07th October 2018

MALKANGIRI: Director of a firm, Asha Constructions from Doraguda village under Chitrakonda police limits, was arrested by the police for alleged links with outlawed CPI (Maoist).
The accused, 41-year-old Taraknath Paul was arrested by Chitrakonda police from the village near Poplur road while he was waiting to be picked up by the rebels to meet top Maoist leader Randev in Poplur forest, said Malkangiri SP Jagmohan Meena.

Addressing mediapersons at the district police office here on Saturday, Meena said when a police team reached the village, Paul was seen moving around suspiciously with a backpack containing several articles, including detonators. Paul could not furnish satisfactory replies to questions asked by the police team. The SP said the accused could not produce supporting documents for the articles he was carrying in his backpack.

Upon interrogation, Paul confessed that the articles were meant to be handed over to Maoists and he was about to be picked up by the rebels to meet top Maoist  leaders of Kalimela Dalam. Meena said the accused had been supplying explosives, money and logistical support to the rebels. The police recovered a blue-coloured bag, 10 electric detonators, 20-metre wire, one mobile handset and `61,738 in cash from his possession.

The SP said Paul, a native of MPV-38 village under Kalimela police limits, was working with a contractor Ardhendu Sarkar and his firm Asha Constructions had taken contract for various works for minor irrigation, Public Works Department and Rural Development. The firm was engaged in construction of PMGSY road from Karkatpalli to Rangmatiuda, Karkatpalli to MV-121, Entanguda to Gomkaguda, Badtekguda to Colonyguda road and Venkatpallam to Balimela PWD road.

