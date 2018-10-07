Lokayukta panel recommends 5th member name

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The name of a legal expert has been recommended as fifth member of selection committee of Lokayukta.

A decision in this regard was taken at a meeting in which Chief Justice of Orissa High Court, Justice KS Jhaveri, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, Speaker of the Assembly Pradip Amat and Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly Narasingh Mishra. The name of the fifth member will be sent to the Governor for approval. The move to appoint the anti-corruption watchdog comes almost four and a half years after passing of Lokayukta Act.

The Supreme Court on July 10 had asked Odisha Government to complete the process for appointment of Lokayukta in the State within next three months. The apex court had earlier directed the Chief Secretary to submit a status report on steps taken for appointment of a Lokayukta before July 10.

The State Government issued a gazette notification on formation of a ‘search committee’ for appointment of Lokayukta on July 9. As per the notification, a selection committee will be formed under the chairmanship of CM Naveen Patnaik with Assembly Speaker and Opposition leaders as members. All the members of the selection committee will suggest the names for the fifth member and send it for Governor’s nod, the notification said.

The selection committee will constitute another five member search committee to shortlist names of candidates for Lokayukta and its members. These names will be then recommended to the selection committee.

The Supreme Court in its April 19 order had stated that Odisha Government in an affidavit submitted on April 9 this year had informed that Odisha Lokayukta Act, 2014 has come into force with effect from January 16, 2015 and process for framing of the Odisha Search Committee Rules were under process.

The issue had kicked off a row with the opposition political parties coming down heavily on the State Government for issuing contradictory and misleading statements to delay appointment of Lokayukta.

Odisha was the first state to pass a bill to set up the Lokayukta in February, 2014. The Bill had received Presidential assent on January 28, 2015.