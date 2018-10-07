Home States Odisha

Mining exploration severely hit

Of the 12 senior level administrative posts in the Directorate, only 6 officers are in position.

BHUBANESWAR: Even as the mining sector is one of the major sources of non-tax revenue for the State, acute shortage of technical staff in the Directorates of Mines and Geology is severely impacting mineral exploration activities.

A large number of vacancies in various ranks of both the directorates is playing havoc with the objectives of mineral exploration. Of the total sanctioned strength of 644 in the Directorate of Geology, only 285 staff are in position.

Similarly, in the Directorate of Mines, only 473 personnel are in position against the sanctioned strength of 1,016. Most of the senior level administrative posts of both the directorates are lying vacant. While a joint director is in charge of Director, Geology, the Director of Mines is serving on extension.

Of the14 senior level administrative posts of Director, Additional Director and Joint Director in the Directorate of Mines, only one Joint Director is in position. In the Directorate of Geology, half of the posts in the senior administrative level are lying vacant.

