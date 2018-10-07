Naveen Patnaik launches Nirman Kusuma scheme

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday launched yet another scheme ‘Nirman Kusuma’ for providing financial assistance to the children of construction workers for their technical education in the State.

Launching the scheme, Naveen said the scheme will fulfil the dream of children of construction workers of availing better education.

He said children of construction workers will get financial assistance for their education in Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) and polytechnics.

While an ITI student will be entitled to get financial assistance of `23,600, a diploma student will get ` 26,300 per annum. A total of 1,878 students will get benefit from the scheme.

Naveen said the State Government has already deposited `1.09 crore in the bank accounts of beneficiaries of the scheme for 2018-19 academic year. He said the Government has decided to increase the financial assistance by 20 per cent for girl students. Girl students from Class VI to Post Graduation level will be provided financial assistance.

Meanwhile, the State Government has doubled the death benefits for construction workers. Compensation for construction workers’ family has been increased from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 2 lakh. Similarly, the accidental benefit has been doubled from Rs 2 lakh to Rs 4 lakh.