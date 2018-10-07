Home States Odisha

No progress in sports complex project

Even as the foundation stone for the proposed sports complex at Burla was laid more than three years ago, the project has not witnessed any visible progress.

An artist’s impression of the sports complex

SAMBALPUR: Even as the foundation stone for the proposed sports complex at Burla was laid more than three years ago, the project has not witnessed any visible progress. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had laid the foundation for the sports complex on February 27, 2015 to promote sports persons and sports in the region.

The site of the complex is strategically located in front of Hirakud railway station along National Highway-6. The project envisages construction of the complex in two phases by Odisha Industrial Infrastructure Development Corporation (IDCO) over land measuring 28.81 acre.

However, except levelling of land and boundary wall, which was carried out at an estimated cost of around Rs 80 lakh and funded by Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL), no other work has been undertaken at the site.

As per reports, the Detailed Project Report (DPR) and proposed land use plan of the complex have been prepared by a Delhi-based consultant engaged by IDCO. The total cost of the project has been estimated at Rs 70 crore while the estimated cost of phase-I is Rs 25 crore.

Under phase-I of the project, multi-purpose indoor stadium and synthetic athletic track with facilities for all track and field events like long jump, high jump, shot put and javelin throw besides a football field were proposed to be developed.

Besides, work on  road and pathway network  inside the complex, drain, water supply and sewage disposal system, rain water harvesting, electrification and solar lighting have been proposed to be undertaken under phase-I.

Similarly, swimming pool complex, hostels for sports training and physical education besides College of Physical Education will be set up under phase-II of the ambitious project.
Contacted, Divisional Head, IDCO, Sambalpur, Gouri Shankar Naik said MCL is yet to deposit funds for phase-I of the project. He added that the coal major has agreed to provide Rs 2.5 crore immediately for the project in a meeting convened by Sambalpur District Collector Samarth Verma recently.

“The tender for phase-I work will be floated immediately after getting funds from MCL and work on the project will begin immediately after finalisation of the tender”, Naik informed.

