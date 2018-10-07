No takers for napkin project

Amarnath Parida By

Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: Uncertainty looms large over the implementation of Khushi programme in the district due to non-participation of bidders to transport sanitary napkins from the block warehouses to different government-run schools.

In February, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had launched the programme to provide free sanitary napkins to the girls studying between Classes VI and XII in government and government-aided schools to promote health and hygiene among adolescent girls leading to higher retention in schools. It aimed at benefiting 17 lakh girls studying in these schools in the State.

Accordingly, Odisha State Medical Corporation Limited (OSMC) had floated tenders inviting companies for supply of napkins in June. The district administration had also identified warehouses for storage of napkins at Community Health Centre (CHC) building in Balikuda, ICDS building in Biridi, BEO conference hall in Erasama, primary school in Jagatsinghpur, vacant staff quarters of CHC at Kujang, Banipitha UP School at Jamundana in Naugaon, Purnachandra Vidyamandir at Raghunathpur and MS Academy in Tirtol.

In August, the administration invited potential bidders for engagement of commercial vehicles to transport sanitary napkins from the block-level warehouses to government-run schools in eight blocks. But not a single bidder turned up for the project apprehending low profit. The tender was cancelled due to non-participation of bidders, sources said.

District Education Officer Prativa Manjari Das said the department has identified 29,170 girls of 725 schools under the programme. The administration will soon float fresh tenders for its implementation, she added.

Besides, lack of coordination between the officials of Health and School and Mass Education department has delayed the project. The district officials also clarified that the tender, which was floated by the OSMC for supply of napkins, has been cancelled due to fixation of dual rates.

Something as essential as sanitary napkins are still inaccessible to girls in rural pockets, despite launching of Khushi programme, sources said.