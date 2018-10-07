Home States Odisha

Odisha construction firm employee held for alleged link with Maoists

During interrogation, the accused confessed that he was supposed to meet a Maoist leader in Poplur forest and hand over the cash and detonators to the rebels.

Published: 07th October 2018 02:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th October 2018 02:14 PM   |  A+A-

HANDCUFF, ARREST

For representational purposes (File |EPS)

By PTI

MALKANGIRI: An official of a construction firm has been arrested for his alleged link with Maoists in Odisha's Malkangiri district, police said Sunday.

Taraknath Paul (41) was picked up from Poplur Road near Doraguda village in the district on Friday evening and detonators, electric wires were seized from his possession, Malkangiri Superintendent of Police Jagmohan Meena said.

"Paul failed to give a convincing reason for moving around in a desolate area with detonators and electric wires. The police patrol team also seized from him several documents, a bag with Rs 61,000 cash and a mobile phone," he said.

During interrogation, Paul confessed that he was supposed to meet a Maoist leader in Poplur forest and hand over the cash and detonators to the rebels, the SP said.

"The accused, who hails from a remote village in Kalimela police station area, also told police that he had been supplying explosive materials, funds and other logistics to the Maoists for a while now," Meena added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Maoists Construction firm

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Elon Musk (Photo | AP)
Tesla shares fall after Musk mocks SEC on Twitter
WATCH | 65-year-old man gets kidnapped in Lucknow
Gallery
Irishman Conor McGregor walks in the cage before fighting Russia's Khabib Nurmagomedov in a lightweight title mixed martial arts bout at UFC 229 in Las Vegas. (Photo | AP)
UFC 229 bout between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor: As it happened
Massive fire broke out in the dispensary of the state-run Medical College and Hospital following which around 250 patients were evacuated to safety. No casualties have been reported so far. (Photo| AP)
Fire breaks out at Calcutta Medical College Hospital, 250 patients evacuated