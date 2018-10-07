Orphange kids on 'Flight to Fantasy'

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A group of individuals engaged in charitable activities under the banner 'Bhubaneswar Round Table 53" organised a programme "Flight to Fantasy" and provided an opportunity to around 40 underprivileged children from an orphanage here to fly to Hyderabad for a day. The children are from Rawa Academy, an orphanage at Mendhasala on the outskirts of Bhubaneswar.

They were taken to Hyderabad by the Bhubaneswar by the charitable group with the help and sponsorship of Serajuddin & Co Firm and Indigo Airlines, organisers of the programme said.

After visiting places such as Charminar, Lumbini Park and other places the children will fly back on Sunday afternoon.

Members of the group said previous years they have taken underprivileged children to Hyderabad, Visakhapatnam, New Delhi and Kolkata with support from their partner groups in these cities.