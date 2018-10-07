Staff crisis hits mining exploration activities

Bijoy Pradhan By

Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Even as the mining sector is one of the major sources of non-tax revenue for the State, acute shortage of technical staff in the Directorates of Mines and Geology is severely impacting mineral exploration activities.

A large number of vacancies in various ranks of both the directorates is playing havoc with the objectives of mineral exploration. Of the total sanctioned strength of 644 in the Directorate of Geology, only 285 staff are in position.

Similarly, in the Directorate of Mines, only 473 personnel are in position against the sanctioned strength of 1,016. Most of the senior level administrative posts of both the directorates are lying vacant. While a joint director is in charge of Director, Geology, the Director of Mines is serving on extension.

Of the14 senior level administrative posts of Director, Additional Director and Joint Director in the Directorate of Mines, only one Joint Director is in position.

In the Directorate of Geology, half of the posts in the senior administrative level are lying vacant. Of the 12 senior level administrative posts in the Directorate, only 6 officers are in position.

“The need for upscaling the exploration activities has increased manifold after the amendment in the Mines and Mineral Development and Regulation (MMDR) Act in 2015, prescribing the leasing of mineral deposits through auction. Only five mineral deposits have been auctioned till date since 2015, which Staff crisis hits mining exploration activitiesdecade,” official sources said.

A large number mining leases have been taken over by the government, which have no reliable prospecting report. While the newly created Directorate of Steel has only about 5 hired personnel (without any clear outline of assignment or objective), the Odisha Mineral Exploration Corporation which was formed in 2015 is yet to take off.

“Odisha Mining Corporation (OMC), which has been unable to handle the prospecting of their own mining leases, has been assigned exploration of several freehold mineral blocks, which they are unlikely to carry out in near future,” sources added.

As both the Directorates of Mines and Geology are facing acute shortage of manpower and equipment, the State Government has laid stress on outsourcing jobs instead of recruiting or filling up vacant posts.

Meanwhile, drilling in three blocks of iron ore have been outsourced by the Directorate of Geology to a private company which has failed to commence any prospecting activity even after one and half years. Although the Department has a circle office at Keonjhar to take up such work through own establishment, the idea behind such outsourcing is not clear, sources familiar with the subject said.