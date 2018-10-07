Home States Odisha

Two killed, 15 injured in road accident in Odisha

Published: 07th October 2018 03:42 PM

By PTI

BHADRAK: At least two persons were killed and 15 others injured when a bus carrying tourists from Uttar Pradesh dashed against a truck in Bhadrak district on Sunday.

The accident happened when a bus to Puri from Barabanki in Uttar Pradesh was trying to overtake a bamboo-laden truck near Charampa on National Highway 16, the Inspector-in-Charge of Bhadrak Town Police Station, Dillip Sahu, said.

While two persons, including the driver of the bus, died in the accident, around 15 others suffered injuries, he said.

The injured were admitted to Bhadrak District Headquarters Hospital here, he added.

One of them was later shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack where his condition was stated to be critical, the police officer said. An investigation has been initiated, he said.

