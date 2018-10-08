BJP to make corruption its major poll plank against BJD in Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Seeking to wrest the State from the clutches of the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) in 2019 election, the State unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday resolved to make corruption its major poll plank against the ruling party.

Drawing a long list of corruption charges against the BJD Government in the second and concluding day of the state executive committee meeting here, the saffron party said the people of Odisha have made up their mind to free them from the shackles of corruption and bring BJP to power to fulfil the vision of ‘New Odisha’.

“The time has come to free the multitude from the web of corruption and deception of the BJD. There is an urgent need to restore the economy of the State which has been derailed due to BJD’s misrule and create job opportunities for the increasing unemployed youths. The BJP with its new vision for the State can fulfil the aspiration,” said the political resolution of the saffron party.

The political resolution passed in the executive committee meeting here also claimed that the battle ready BJP workers will deliver a major defeat to the BJD by achieving the ‘Mission 120’ set by national party president Amit Shah for 2019 elections.

Enlisting 16 corruption charges against the State Government, the BJP said the ruling party has surpassed all previous records of corruption in the country. Starting from the mega mining scam to the recent sapling scam, the State Government has not spared any section of the society, said senior BJP leader Pratap Sarangi.

The BJP resolution claimed that the State is on the verge of an economic disaster with loan burden crossing `91,000 crore. While the per capita loan burden is more than `20,000, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has conspired to increase the burden more by pushing politically motivated schemes.

Dubbing the State’s own food security programme as an attempt to shift the attention of the people from the National Food Security Act (NFSA), the resolution stated that such gimmick will not work as people see through the game.

The meeting, presided by BJP’s State unit president Basanta Panda, also thanked the Prime Minister for his generous financial assistance to the State. Union Ministers Jual Oram, Smriti Irani and Dharmendra Pradhan also attended the meeting.