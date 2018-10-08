College chief in Odisha held on molestation charges

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Khandagiri police on Sunday arrested the director of an educational institution for allegedly outraging the modesty of girl students. The accused, Kodandadhara Sahoo, was running a college in Bharatpur on the outskirts of the city from 2014. While the students were staying on one floor of the college, Sahoo and his wife were staying on another floor.

On Saturday, a girl student filed a complaint at Khandagiri police station alleging that Sahoo had outraged her modesty. Later, 15 other girls also told the police that he had passed lewd comments and molested them in the past. They alleged that Sahoo used to threaten them of dire consequences and when they approached his wife, she too intimidated them.

The girls further alleged that each of them had paid Rs 50,000 to Sahoo during admission, but he did not issue the money receipt. On the basis of the complaint, police detained Sahoo on Saturday. During the preliminary investigation, Sahoo told the police that the college was affiliated to an agency established by the erstwhile Planning Commission. It offers Diploma in Medical Laboratory Technology (DMLT), Diploma in Medical Radiology and Imaging Technology, Dialysis and others.

“We have recorded the statements of the girl students. Some document has been seized from the college and Sahoo arrested. A case has been registered and Sahoo was produced before a court on Sunday,” said Khandagiri IIC Himanshu Bhusan Swain.