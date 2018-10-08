Computer Aided Learning labs fail to promote computer education in Odisha

Sudarsan Maharana By

Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Large-scale irregularities in implementation of Computer Aided Learning (CAL) programme in Government-run elementary schools have come to fore. Expressing dissatisfaction over the issue, State Project Director of Odisha Primary Education Programme Authority (OPEPA) Bhupendra Singh Poonia has instructed the district level officials to frame a plan for proper implementation of the programme and initiate action against errant school authorities.

The CAL methodology for teaching in elementary schools with the help of multimedia devices aims at making studies more interesting and result-oriented. OPEPA sources said in 2004-05, CAL programme was implemented in 3,563 schools in a phased manner and labs were set up accordingly. However, the labs were closed in more than 1,500 schools due to damage of hardware, while the facility shut down in 290 schools due to theft of computers. At least 586 schools, where a separate CAL lab facility is available, don’t have any IT equipment at all, it added.

When contacted, teachers in elementary schools of Koraput said most of the computer teachers are unwilling to teach students under CAL programme due to lack of training. Besides, computer teachers in some schools are over-loaded with clerical work.

Meanwhile, Poonia in his letter to the District Project Coordinators (DPCs) has admitted that neither the schools are using the CAL lab regularly nor the CAL programme is properly being monitored at the district-level. “In several schools, the CAL lab is remaining in locked position and not been put in use which clearly indicate the irresponsibility of the officials in charge of the facility and headmasters of the schools concerned,” Poonia stated in the letter.

He also asked the DPCs to instruct all Block Education Officers (BEOs) and officials concerned to ensure that the labs in schools function properly for the benefit of students. He suggested appropriate action against the errant officials as well as the school headmasters for not ensuring regular functioning of the lab and proper implementation of the programme.

Meanwhile, the State Government has planned to spend additional Rs 233 crore for renovation of CAL labs in schools and creation of more facilities in new schools. A total 1,300 schools will be included in the first phase.