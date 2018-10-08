Home States Odisha

Cuttack administration forms WhatsApp group for road repair work 

The administration, which has identified and prepared a list of roads to be repaired ahead of Durga Puja, has also fixed deadline for commencement and completion of the work.

Published: 08th October 2018

By Express News Service

CUTTACK:  Ahead of Durga Puja, the district administration has started using social media to monitor road repair work in the city and formed a WhatsApp group ‘Dussehra Road Safety’. All the district-level officials of line departments, including Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC), JICA, Odisha Water Supply and Sewerage Board, Roads and Building, Public Health Engineering Organisation and others, have been added to the group created by Collector Aravind Agarwal. Presidents and secretaries of all the 160 puja committees of the city were also added to it. 

Besides, a team of 15 officials have been formed to inspect the work in all the 59 Wards of CMC. The members of the team were also added to the WhatsApp group. Residents of the city have appreciated the move of the administration.     

