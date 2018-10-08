Home States Odisha

Ex-MLA resigns from Congress, Srikant Jena reiterates stand on Odisha CM candidate

A three-time MLA from Simulia Constituency in the district, Padmalochan Panda is likely to join BJP.

Published: 08th October 2018 08:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th October 2018 08:34 AM   |  A+A-

Srikant Jena

Congress workers led by former Union Minister Srikant Jena. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A day after the Jana Jagaran Yatra of the Congress concluded in Balasore district, senior Congress leader of the district Padmalochan Panda resigned from the party. A three-time MLA from Simulia Constituency in the district, Panda is likely to join BJP.

In a letter to Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) president Niranjan Patnaik, Panda informed about his resignation from the primary membership of the party. Panda said intra-party feud in the Odisha Congress and lack of coordination among the leaders were the reasons behind his resignation from the party. The former MLA said he will announce his next move on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, former union minister Srikant Jena reiterated his stand that the Chief Minister should be from Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe or Other Backward Classes (OBCs) if the Congress came to power in the 2019 elections. Jena, who was elected from the Balasore Lok Sabha Constituency in the 2009 elections, accompanied Patnaik during the three-day Yatra in Balasore district.

The former union minister said the statement of Chiranjib Biswal, working president of the OPCC, about the chief ministerial candidate of Congress for the 2019 elections was his personal opinion. “Congress never projects a chief ministerial candidate for any election. It is his (Biswal’s) personal opinion,” Jena said.

Addressing a meeting of the Jana Jagaran Yatra of the Congress in Balasore, Biswal had said the party is going to contest assembly elections in the State under the leadership of Patnaik. “He will be the Chief Minister if the party comes to power in 2019,” Biswal said. The former union minister said no decision has been taken by the party for the chief ministerial candidate of Congress in Odisha for next elections. 

Jena said during the Yatra, Congress leaders requested party cadres at the grassroots level and common people to strengthen the party. He, however, said there has been no dilution of his stand on the chief ministerial candidate. “It is my personal opinion. The party may accept it or may not accept it,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Jana Jagaran Yatra Padmalochan Panda BJP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Elon Musk (Photo | AP)
Tesla shares fall after Musk mocks SEC on Twitter
WATCH | 65-year-old man gets kidnapped in Lucknow
Gallery
As actor-television presenter Lakshmi Manchu turns 41, let us take a look at some of the photos that prove Manchu Lakshmi is a fashion icon. (File | EPS)
Happy birthday Lakshmi Manchu: Here are some stunning photos of the Tollywood fashion icon
Bollywood filmmaker Gauri Khan during the fashion designer Vikram Phadnis fashion show in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Happy birthday Gauri Khan: Here are the rare photos of Shah Rukh Khan's gorgeous wife