HAL manager absconds after being grilled for fund misappropriation 

By Express News Service

KORAPUT: A Senior Manager (Finance) of Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) absconded on Sunday after being grilled for misappropriation of funds. He was identified as Bhaben Maiti. Sunabeda SDPO Niranjan Behera said Maiti allegedly raised funds in the name of contractors by producing false vouchers in the last few years in HAL factory. The fraud was detected in an internal audit and on being asked by Deputy General Manager Venkat Rao to produce authentic bills and vouchers, Maiti tried to offer a bribe.

Later, the DGM intimated Executive Director of HAL regarding the fraud following which the case was handed over to HAL’s internal vigilance department. On Saturday, Maiti was interrogated by the department for six hours till midnight.

The DGM had directed Maiti to come to office with all relevant documents on Sunday.

However, when he did not turn up, the HAL management lodged a complaint with police. HAL internal Vigilance department and Sunabeda police jointly raided Maiti’s official quarters and found that he had absconded.

Burnt currency notes worth around Rs 1.67 lakh and some land documents were found near Maiti’s quarters, the SDPO said and added that he had misappropriated more than `one crore in the last few years. Police have seized the burnt currency notes and Maiti’s vehicle worth Rs 18 lakh. Further investigation is on, Behera added.