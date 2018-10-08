Maoist camp busted in Sunki in Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A Maoist camp was busted by personnel of Special Operations Group (SOG) and Border Security Force (BSF) in a joint operation at Sunki area in Pottangi police limits of Koraput district on Sunday. There was a heavy exchange of fire between the police and the ultras for around 15 minutes after the Maoist camp was busted at around 1.45 pm.

“The police had received information about the presence of ultras in the area following which an operation was launched and a Maoist camp was busted. There was an exchange of fire between the police and the Maoists. However, so far no casualties have been reported from both the sides,” Odisha DGP Dr RP Sharma told ‘Express.’

The DGP did not clarify whether the police had received specific information on the presence of any top Maoist leaders at the camp. “Combing operation is still going on. The security forces have recovered important camp items from the spot,” Dr Sharma said, adding as of now the police have not recovered any arms and ammunition from the site.

The police said a group of 10 to 15 Maoists were present at the spot and the presence of some top Maoist leaders cannot be ruled out. “The ultras managed to escape by taking the advantage of the terrain and dense forest. Combing operation has been intensified in the area. But, exact details of the spot cannot be disclosed as the operation is still underway,” a senior police officer said. Interestingly, security forces launched the operation two days after Dr Sharma and his Andhra Pradesh counterpart RP Thakur met in the Capital to chalk out a plan of action to intensify operations in the bordering areas of the two States.

Maoists trying to regain lost ground

At a time when Maoists have been cornered by security forces in the erstwhile cut-off region, the rebels are trying to win the confidence of people in the area by raising issues like damage to crops due to the recent flood. After the setting up of a BSF camp at a strategic location like Jantapai, the security forces appear to have breached the cut-off area, which is now referred to as ‘Swabhiman Anchala’.

The sudden change in Maoists’ strategy in the wake of heat generated by security forces stems from the fact that they have lost the support of locals in the area, security experts told ‘Express.’ The rebels are now raising issues like huge damage caused to crops and animal resources to garner locals’ support. Taking advantage of the situation, the Maoists are putting pressure on the Government to pay suitable compensation for losses incurred by the villagers in the ‘Swabhiman Anchala’. Experts said the Government must act swiftly as rebels are raking up issues that concern the locals.

CRPF IG visits Rayagada

Inspector General (IG) of Central Reserve Police Force Vithul Kumar visited Rayagada on Sunday to assess the Maoist situation in the district. The IG landed at Gudari in a special helicopter and interacted with CRPF jawans about the ongoing situation in the area. He visited the 8th Battalion of CRPF at Muniguda and held a closed-door meeting with high-level officials. Kumar also visited the 4th Battalion of CRPF camp at Rayagada.