Minor abducted and gang-raped in Odisha 

By Express News Service

JAIPUR: A minor girl was allegedly abducted and gang-raped by two youths at Chandramun area under Binjharpur police limits of the district. The 15-year-old victim was rescued by the police after raids at several places. The police also managed to arrest one of the accused, identified as Santosh Kumar Jena alias Chhuapua, aged 20 of Routara village late on Saturday.

The girl, a student of Class X, had gone to attend tuition in her village on Wednesday and did not return home. “When my daughter did not return home, we started a frantic search for her in the area but in vain,” said the father of the victim.

The family members of the victim then lodged a complaint at Binjharpur police station on Friday. Based on the complaint, police registered a case and swung into action. Police then conducted raids at several places in the area and managed to rescue the victim from a nearby village late on Saturday. Police also managed to arrest one of the accused from the place where the victim was kept.

“The victim revealed that two youths had kidnapped her while she was returning home from the tuition and later took her to an unknown area in a mini truck on Wednesday night. In her statement, she alleged that two youths had sexually assaulted her,” said a police officer.

He said the medical examination of both the girl and the accused was conducted at the district headquarters hospital on Sunday. While the victim was handed over to her parents, the accused was booked under relevant sections of IPC and POCSO Act. The accused was forwarded to court on Sunday and later remanded in judicial custody after his bail plea was rejected, police said.