Odisha bus owners demand cut in diesel price

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: All Orissa Bus Owners’ Association has demanded before the State Government and the Centre to slash the diesel price citing that there was a major fall in the overall passengers' traffic due to rise in the ticket fares.

“The Government is hiking the price of tickets with the rise in diesel price, but the step is not providing us much help as the passengers are reluctant to spend more on travelling in buses.

They are preferring to travel in trains,” association spokesperson Debasis Nayak said. The members of the association said the expenses are not at par with their earnings and they are incurring huge losses every day. There are about 17, 000 private buses in the State.