Odisha gangster Tito's aide injured in encounter

Santosh, a resident of Dobondha village was wanted by the police for his involvement in several criminal cases including murder, extortion, tender fixing, robbery and theft.

Published: 08th October 2018 08:09 AM

Gangster Tito

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: Santosh Mallick, aged 36, an associate of notorious gangster Usman Ali alias Tito was injured in an encounter with the police at Desapur under Derabishi police limits of Kendrapara district on Sunday. Santosh, a resident of Dobondha village was wanted by the police for his involvement in several criminal cases including murder, extortion,  tender fixing, robbery and theft, said SDPO, Kendrapara Rajiv Lochan Panda.  He said, acting on a tip-off, the police conducted a raid at Desapur. 

The criminal who was on a motorcycle opened fire at the police team which retaliated. In the exchange of fire, Santosh sustained injuries on his right leg. Around 60 cases are pending against the criminal in different police stations in Kendrapara, Jajpur, Cuttack and other areas of the State.  

Santosh was first admitted at the district headquarters hospital at Kendrapara and later shifted to SCB medical college and hospital in Cuttack for further treatment. Police seized a revolver, a  knife, a sharp weapon,  two mobile phones and a bike from his possession, said Panda.

Usman Ali Tito Police encounter

