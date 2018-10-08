Odisha's Baripada town eagerly awaits dahi pakhala, fried fish offered during Durga Puja

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: Even as artists are busy decorating pandals for Durga Puja, devotees of Baripada town in Mayurbhanj district are eagerly waiting to partake delicacies like ‘dahi pakhala’ and ‘fried fish’ which is offered to Goddess Durga on Vijaya Dasami. A unique feature of Durga Puja at Murgabadi here, which will enter its 38th year, is that the organisers offer ‘dahi pakhala’ and ‘fried fish’ to the deity during the festivity. Another attraction of the puja in the locality is ‘sindura khela’ (vermilion game) played by the women devotees.

It was in 1980 when locals Sanjit Kumar Panda, late Bankesh Kumar Das, late Ratnakar Gochhayata, Nishakar Behera and late Sridhar Behera started Durga Puja at Murgabadi locality. It was a humble beginning as only Rs 3,500 was spent on the first puja. Now, the budget has gone up to `4 lakh. Of it, `1.10 lakh has been allocated to the construction of the welcome gate and Rs 40,000 for the earthen image of the Goddess.

As part of rituals, the Goddess is offered ‘Agnibhoga’ on the day of Astami. On the 10th day, the Goddess is offered ‘dahi pakhala’, ‘fried gadisha fish’, ‘fried greens’, ‘badi chura’, ‘roasted lady’s fingers’ and ridge gourd. Unlike other puja pandals, the organisers of Murgabadi puja lay more emphasis on ‘prasad’ than the cultural programme. This year, a devotee has promised to offer a crown to the Goddess.

“Unlike other puja committees, we spend more on ‘prasad’ for devotees than on decoration and glitz,” said president Sanjeev Panda and secretary Bidyadhar Jena of Murgabadi Durga Puja Committee.