Puja pandal in Bhubaneswar to showcase Jagannath culture 

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In a bid to promote the Jagannath culture during Dussehra, the Old Station Bazaar Durga Puja pandal will give a grand glimpse of the great tradition to the devotees. The committee members informed that this year, the pandal will showcase ‘Nabagunjar Besh’ of Lord Jagannath and its connection with other cultures.

The 12 feet idol of Goddess Durga will be decorated with a gold crown, necklace, earrings and nose ring weighing 1.5 kg. The 16-foot medha (backdrop) will be made using 2.04 quintals of silver, they added.

The idol and medha are being crafted by Cuttack-based artists. Around Rs 40 lakh has been estimated for the Durga Puja celebration. Prasad will be offered to the devotees coming to the pandal on Mahashtami. The devotees will also get an opportunity to taste ‘Dahi Pakhala’ (water rice prepared with curd and greens) on Dashami, a member of the committee said.

Last year, the idol of the Goddess was decorated with one kg of gold and the backdrop was made with two quintals of silver. On the security front, at least 30 CCTV cameras will be installed at the pandal along with the firefighting equipment.

About 200 volunteers, including 40 women, will assist the police in maintaining law and order, and traffic in the area. In addition, senior citizens can avail wheel-chair facility at the pandal. For which, three wheel-chairs will be available there, he added. This apart, free parking for the visitors will be made available near platform-6 of the railway station, said committee president Ganesh Prasad Sahoo.