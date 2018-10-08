Two kids drown in waterlogged quarry in Odisha

By Express News Service

NABARANGPUR: The callous attitude of departments in executing road construction works and revenue officials came to the fore on Sunday as two children drowned to death in a waterlogged stone morrum quarry in Chirma village under Kodinga police limits in Kosagumuda block.

The condition of another child, who was rescued from the quarry, is stated to be critical. As per reports, morrum was collected by digging a pit for construction of a PMGSY road from Asanga to Chirma village two years ago. The pit, around 12 feet deep, has since remained waterlogged.

Sources said five children of a family from Chirma village had gone to the site to take bath. Three of them entered the water and were soon seen struggling to get out. The three were rescued by some locals who rushed them to the district headquarters hospital where the doctors declared two children brought dead while another child was shifted to Saheed Laxman Nayak Medical College and Hospital at Koraput as his condition deteriorated.

The deceased were identified as Nishikant, aged 4, son of Santosh Bisoi and Tusharkant, aged 14, son of Laxman Bisoi of Chirma village while the injured is Siva, aged 9, son of Rajesh Bisoi. It is learnt there are mandatory provisions regarding excavation of material from road construction sites. Excavation of materials like earth, morrum and stone have to be done in a responsible manner to ensure the safety of people. However, no such measures were taken by the authorities concerned.