Home States Odisha

Two kids drown in waterlogged quarry in Odisha

The condition of another child, who was rescued from the quarry, is stated to be critical.

Published: 08th October 2018 07:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th October 2018 07:49 AM   |  A+A-

Relatives gather around the body of one of the victims at hospital | Express

By Express News Service

NABARANGPUR: The callous attitude of departments in executing road construction works and revenue officials came to the fore on Sunday as two children drowned to death in a waterlogged stone morrum quarry in Chirma village under Kodinga police limits in Kosagumuda block.

The condition of another child, who was rescued from the quarry, is stated to be critical. As per reports, morrum was collected by digging a pit for construction of a PMGSY road from Asanga to Chirma village two years ago. The pit, around 12 feet deep, has since remained waterlogged.

Sources said five children of a family from Chirma village had gone to the site to take bath. Three of them entered the water and were soon seen struggling to get out. The three were rescued by some locals who rushed them to the district headquarters hospital where the doctors declared two children brought dead while another child was shifted to Saheed Laxman Nayak Medical College and Hospital at Koraput as his condition deteriorated.

The deceased were identified as Nishikant, aged 4, son of Santosh Bisoi and Tusharkant, aged 14, son of Laxman Bisoi of Chirma village while the injured is Siva, aged 9, son of  Rajesh Bisoi. It is learnt there are mandatory provisions regarding excavation of material from road construction sites. Excavation of materials like earth, morrum and stone have to be done in a responsible manner to ensure the safety of people. However, no such measures were taken by the authorities concerned.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kids drown Quarry

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Elon Musk (Photo | AP)
Tesla shares fall after Musk mocks SEC on Twitter
WATCH | 65-year-old man gets kidnapped in Lucknow
Gallery
As actor-television presenter Lakshmi Manchu turns 41, let us take a look at some of the photos that prove Manchu Lakshmi is a fashion icon. (File | EPS)
Happy birthday Lakshmi Manchu: Here are some stunning photos of the Tollywood fashion icon
Bollywood filmmaker Gauri Khan during the fashion designer Vikram Phadnis fashion show in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Happy birthday Gauri Khan: Here are the rare photos of Shah Rukh Khan's gorgeous wife