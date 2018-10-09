Home States Odisha

9-day Puja of Nabarangpur’s presiding deity from today

Published: 09th October 2018 08:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th October 2018 08:06 AM   |  A+A-

Goddess Durga idols displayed for the Durga puja. (Vinay Madapu | EPS)| Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

NABARANGPUR : The nine-day ‘Sharadiya Puja’ of ‘Maa Bhandaragharani’ will kick off with zeal and fervour in the district headquarters town from Tuesday. ‘Maa Bhandargharani’ is the presiding deity of the locality. The Goddess, considered as preserver of wealth and protector of lives, is also worshipped in nearby villages. The temple of ‘Maa Bhandaragharani’ is situated in the heart of Nabarangpur town. 

As per legend, the Goddess was the ‘Istha Devi’ of the king of Nabarangpur. Before the capital was shifted to Nabarangpur, ‘Maa Bhandaragahrani’ was worshipped at Raj Jagannathpur. The original ‘peetha’ at Raj Jagannathpur is situated 30 km from the town. After the shifting of the capital, ‘Maa Bhandaragharani’ emerged in Nabarangpur town and since then, is worshipped as per non-Vedic rituals.

On Vijayadasami, the deities from nearby areas are symbolically brought on decorated bamboo poles in a colourful procession to ‘Maa Bhandargharani’ temple. On the day, special offerings are made to the deity including the age-old practice of animal sacrifice.

