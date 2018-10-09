Absconding Ex-MLA of Phulbani Debendra Konhor nabbed for molesting tribal girl

By Express News Service

PHULBANI : Former MLA of Phulbani Debendra Konhor, who was absconding for a month, was arrested along with his accomplice Rinku Sahu from Icchapur in Andhra Pradesh on Monday.Last month, Kanhor was accused of molesting a tribal girl and assaulting her mother in Goudapada village under Sadar police limits. He had trespassed into the girl’s house and committed the crime. According to the complaint filed by the girl in Sadar police station, Kanhor and his driver barged into her house and misbehaved with them.

She alleged that he molested her and when her mother tried to stop him, he attacked her as well.

The day after the complaint was filed, several obscene pictures and a video of the former legislator went viral on social media. The police had booked a woman in this regard.

Kanhor and Sahu absconded after the complaint was filed and Kandhamal police formed two special teams to nab them. Kanhor had represented the Phulbani Assembly from 2009 to 2014. The girl had also alleged that the former MLA kept harassing and blackmailing other girls in the area. Police produced him before SDJM, Phulbani, which remanded him in judicial custody after rejecting his bail plea.