Alert for cyclone on October 10, 11 in Odhisa  

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday sounded a cyclone alert for the eastern coast and warned of heavy rain in many parts of the State on October 10 and 11.Though intensity of the storm is yet to be ascertained, alert has been issued by the weather office for these two days in view of the cyclonic storm.

In a special bulletin, issued by Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre Director HR Biswas stated that the well marked low pressure over south-east and adjoining east-central Bay of Bengal has concentrated into a depression.”The depression is currently centred at east central Bay of Bengal, about 720 km south-southeast of Gopalpur and 630 km southeast of Kalingapatnam in Andhra Pradesh. It is very likely to intensify further into deep depression during next 24 hours and into cyclonic storm during subsequent 24 hours,” Viswas said.

The system is expected to move north-westwards towards Odisha and adjoining north Andhra Pradesh coasts during the next 72 hours, he added. Under impact of the cyclone, Titli, squally wind with a speed of 40-50 kmph is likely to occur along and off Odisha coast and is expected to increase gradually to 70-80 kmph on October 10 evening, IMD officials said. Red warning (extremely heavy rainfall alert) has been issued for Gajapati, Ganjam, Puri, Jagatsinghpur and Kendrapara districts on the day.

IMD has also issued alert for 14 districts on October 11. The districts include Gajapati, Ganjam, Puri, Kandhamal, Boudh, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Khurda, Nayagarh, Cuttack, Jajpur, Dhenkanal, Bhadrak and Balasore. It has also advised fishermen not to venture into sea from October 8 to 11. Meanwhile, the National Emergency Response Centre (NERC), under the Home Ministry, has cautioned the State Government in this regard.

In an advisory to Chief Secretary AP Padhi and Special Relief Commission (SRC) Bishnupada Sethi, the NERC said the State Government should take appropriate precautionary measures under the circumstances. The SRC said he is in touch with the Indian Meteorological Department headquarters in New Delhi on the matter. The State Government will also issue cyclone alert to districts well in advance, he added.

Direction to officials

Bhubanswar:With cyclone ‘Titli’ expected to hit Odisha coast in two-three days, Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) has asked the district collectors to remain prepared for any exigency. The SRC told the collectors to alert all officials concerned and keep the administrative machinery in full preparedness. He also directed to ensure that all officers remain in the districts headquarters till the cyclone is over. He asked the fire personnel, NDRF and ODRAF teams to be in readiness. The Water Resources department has been told to ensure release of water from dams as per standard operating procedures. The SRC said more details regarding place of Titli’s landfall will be known on Tuesday and accordingly disaster response forces will be deployed.