Home States Odisha

Attempt of a scared party: BJD

Alleging that the BJP has always tried to sell empty dreams to the people, Patra said the greatest lie of the saffron party was to accord special category state status (SCS) to Odisha.

Published: 09th October 2018 08:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th October 2018 08:04 AM   |  A+A-

Naveen Patnaik

Odisha CM and BJD supremo Naveen Patnaik. (File)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  Stating that the month-long Jana Sampark Yatra of the party  launched on October 2 is drawing crowd in large numbers, the BJD on Monday said the three phase programme to be started by BJP from October 27 will have no impact.

“The ‘Halla bol’ programme to be organised by BJP from October 27 to 30 is nothing but a desperate attempt by a scared party,” BJD spokesperson Sasmit Patra said and added that people of Odisha have seen through the false promises and deception of the BJP Government at the Centre.

Alleging that the BJP has always tried to sell empty dreams to the people, Patra said the greatest lie of the saffron party was to accord special category state status (SCS) to Odisha. “In its election manifesto of 2014, the BJP’s first promise was that it will accord SCS status to Odisha if it came to power,” Patra said and added that this was the first thing which the BJP forgot after coming to power.

Stating that this volte face has shocked the people of Odisha, the BJD leader said non-fulfilment of other promises including generation of two crore jobs, depositing `15 lakh in every bank account, recovery of black money, controlling inflation and cut in Central assistance from several welfare schemes has exposed the lie of BJP.

Patra alleged that the pada jatra planned by BJP in the style of BJD’s Jana Sampark Yatra is a feeble attempt to gain the confidence of the people who have turned away from the party because of the false promises.

Referring to the anti-Odisha stand of the Centre on the Mahanadi river water dispute and Polavaram dam issue, the BJD leader alleged that work on `30,000 crore coastal highway project announced by the Centre is yet to start. Though the Railways is generating `16,000 crore from Odisha, not an inch of track has been laid to connect Nabarangpur and Malkangiri, he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Jana Sampark Yatra

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
William Nordhaus and Paul Romer won the 2018 Nobel Economics Prize
US duo William Nordhaus and Paul Romer win Nobel Economics Prize
Residents look at a home damaged by a magnitude 5.9 earthquake the night before, in Gros Morne, Haiti. (Photo | AP)
Haiti earthquake kills at least 14, aftershock jolts nervous residents﻿
Gallery
Air Force Chief BS Dhanoa inspecting the guard of honour during the 86th anniversary celebration of Air Force Day parade at the Hindon Air Force Base near Ghaziabad. (Photo |Parveen Negi/EPS)
In Pictures: 86th Air Force Day celebrations 
Former England captain John Terry announced his retirement from football on Sunday with the 37-year-old central defender now set to pursue a career in management. (Photo | AP)
Chelsea legend John Terry hangs his boots